Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid Embrace & Conquer The Chaos vs. Sevilla

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:
- Why every game vs. Sevilla is so chaotic
- Early problems with the offense
- Møller’s skillset and whether that makes her suitable as a lone striker
- Olga’s struggles in interior zones
- The surprising thing about Svava’s debut
- Svava vs. Toni Payne
- Olga’s and Svava’s tactical compatibility or lack thereof
- Misa’s mistake on Sevilla’s goal
- The difference between Real Madrid under Toril vs. under Aznar
- Sevilla’s big defensive issues
- Zornoza’s goal, performance, and boom-or-bust tendencies
- The Møller penalty shout and the referee’s bizarre reaction
- How Cardona’s tactical intelligence changed the attacking dynamic
- Cardona’s hilarious reaction on the Athenea goal and her sky-high standards
- Asllani getting better as the talent around her improves and why that’s underrated
- Asllani-Athenea link-up
- Athenea’s dribbling getting supercharged on the left
- Maite as a #10 and what role/position best suits her
- Rayo Vallecano’s disgraceful decision to hire Carlos Santiso as coach (CW/TW: rape)
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Grant Little (@grantlittle09)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
