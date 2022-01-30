Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid Embrace & Conquer The Chaos vs. Sevilla

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:

Why every game vs. Sevilla is so chaotic

Early problems with the offense

Møller’s skillset and whether that makes her suitable as a lone striker

Olga’s struggles in interior zones

The surprising thing about Svava’s debut

Svava vs. Toni Payne

Olga’s and Svava’s tactical compatibility or lack thereof

Misa’s mistake on Sevilla’s goal

The difference between Real Madrid under Toril vs. under Aznar

Sevilla’s big defensive issues

Zornoza’s goal, performance, and boom-or-bust tendencies

The Møller penalty shout and the referee’s bizarre reaction

How Cardona’s tactical intelligence changed the attacking dynamic

Cardona’s hilarious reaction on the Athenea goal and her sky-high standards

Asllani getting better as the talent around her improves and why that’s underrated

Asllani-Athenea link-up

Athenea’s dribbling getting supercharged on the left

Maite as a #10 and what role/position best suits her

Rayo Vallecano’s disgraceful decision to hire Carlos Santiso as coach (CW/TW: rape)

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

