Asensio recovers from his injury, should rejoin Real Madrid squad on Monday

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio has recovered from the muscle injury he picked up a few weeks ago and should rejoin the squad in training this Monday, which would allow him to be 100% available when Los Blancos face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals next Thursday.

This is massive news for Real Madrid, who needed as many wingers as possible given that both Rodrygo and Vinicius won’t make their return to the Spanish capital until Wednesday. The Brazilian national team did not give them permission to return ahead of schedule and that means that coach Carlo Ancelotti would probably be risking an injury if he were to play them both after such a long flight home.

While Vinicius could still make the team’s starting lineup on the left wing considering that he will be suspended for the weekend’s game against Granada, Asensio’s likely return to the XI will allow Rodrygo to rest against Athletic and get ready for Sunday’s match in La Liga.