Managing Madrid Podcast: Gento and the YeYes win the 6th European Cup title

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by The Guild. — proud sponsors of the Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour!

On this episode, we discuss:

The not-so-fun 1966 broadcast

Miguel Muñoz’s starting lineup

The YeYe era

How special this would’ve been to see live

How this game puts the Alfredo di Stefano / Ferenc Puskas era into perspective

Araquistain

Paco Gento and Amancio Amaro

Importance of Fernando Serena’s winning goal

Overreactions to the goals

Tactics from both sides

Partizan’s reactions after the game

And more.

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

London, February

Washington DC, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)