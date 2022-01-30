Managing Madrid Podcast: Gento and the YeYes win the 6th European Cup title

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by The Guild. — proud sponsors of the Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour!
On this episode, we discuss:
- The not-so-fun 1966 broadcast
- Miguel Muñoz’s starting lineup
- The YeYe era
- How special this would’ve been to see live
- How this game puts the Alfredo di Stefano / Ferenc Puskas era into perspective
- Araquistain
- Paco Gento and Amancio Amaro
- Importance of Fernando Serena’s winning goal
- Overreactions to the goals
- Tactics from both sides
- Partizan’s reactions after the game
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)
