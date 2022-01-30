Sergio Ramos injures right calf, questionable against Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid defender and club legend Sergio Ramos has suffered a calf injury during Paris Saint-Germain’s training session and his status for the upcoming match against Los Blancos is questionable, according to reports published on the French press.

Ramos has only played a handful of games this season, but he surely was hoping to be available for the Champions League’s Round of 16, which would allow him to play at the Santiago Bernabeu once again. Still, coach Mauricio Pochettino could even decide to keep Ramos on the bench even if the defender manages to recover in time for the crucial round against Real Madrid.

All things considered, Los Blancos have not missed his presence so far. Ramos has not been able to stay healthy this season and it looks like he’s definitely entered his decline, even if he can definitely perform at a high level when he’s on the pitch. That said, Ramos will probably receive some kind of testimonial at the Bernabeu when he decides to hang up his boots.