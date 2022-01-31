Franck Kessie is Real Madrid’s plan B if they can’t sign Tchouameni -report

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is Real Madrid’s plan B if Los Blancos can’t sign Aurelien Tchouameni away from Monaco next summer, according to a report published on Spanish newspaper El Español. A club source confirmed to Managing Madrid that Los Blancos are indeed paying close attention to Kessie and could eventually offer him a deal in upcoming months.

Kessie is set to become a free agent in the summer and other big clubs like Barcelona, Liverpool or Tottenham are reportedly interested in his signing, so Real Madrid would have to offer him a decent contract if they truly want the Ivorian midfielder.

Kessie is 25 years old and has become one of the best defensive midfielders in European football. He would be a good fit in Madrid, as he has the ability to replace —and even compete with— Casemiro in the lineup. He’s a good passer and also a quality defender, so signing him as a free agent would make a lot of sense.

Tchouameni

Kessie



Real Madrid know that other big clubs like Barcelona and Liverpool are interested in Kessie, but they are confident about their chances of signing the midfielder when/if they offer him a deal. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) January 31, 2022

In fact, it could be argued that signing Kessie without having to pay any kind of transfer fee would be an ideal move to find a replacement for Casemiro. Tchouameni would also be a good candidate, but Monaco want to get at least €80 million to let him go, so Kessie could actually be ahead on Madrid’s shortlist.