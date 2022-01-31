Real Madrid, Mbappe reach €50 million/year pre-tax agreement -report

Real Madrid and French striker Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement and the attacker will become a madridista next summer, according to an exclusive report published today on BILD. Mbappe would earn around €50 million/year pre-tax —around €38 million as his gross salary—, per that same report.

Mbappe is set to become a free agent next summer after rejecting many offers to extend his current deal with Paris Saint-Germain. Real Madrid tried to sign him last summer but PSG decided to keep him around hoping that he would eventually sign an extension, and while some reports on the French press suggested that the attacker could be willing to accept a short deal, it seems that he will play for Real Madrid in the 2022-2023 season.

Still, the contract hasn’t been signed and things could change very quickly considering that Real Madrid and PSG will meet in the Champions League’s Round of 16 this February. Could something happening during the course of those two games change Mbappe’s mind or will he sign for Madrid no matter what?

The end of this saga will soon come to an end.