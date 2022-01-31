RFEF confirms that Carlo Ancelotti has his coaching badges in order — report

Perhaps you didn’t know this was even a thing, and you wouldn’t be blamed if you missed it. But this weekend, Italian publication Corriere dello Sport published an article the Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching badges expired on December 31 2021, and that the Italian received a letter from UEFA that he will have to do an exam in order for his certification to be renewed.

These are all standard things, of course. All coaches have to renew their badges, much like other professions have to update their educations periodically.

According to MARCA, RFEF confirmed to them today that this shouldn’t be an issue, and that Carlo Ancelotti has everything in order. The Italian will do his mandatory courses at the Spanish Football Federation itself. There shouldn’t be any issues with regards to the initial report from Corriere dello Sport, and Ancelotti will continue to be on the sidelines managing Real Madrid.