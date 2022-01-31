 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Deadline Day: Mbappe, Kessie, Tchouameni, Aubameyeng, Dembele, Lo Celso and more

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn go over the most important moves in Spain

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
France v Kazakhstan - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss,

  • The Aubameyeng fiasco
  • Auba vs Morata vs Luuk vs Memphis
  • Ousmane Demebele situation
  • Frank Kessie’s theoretical fit at Real Madrid
  • Aurelien Tchouameni
  • Kylian Mbappe
  • Ilaix Moriba
  • Daniel Wass
  • Giovanni Lo Celso
  • Bryan Gil
  • Luka Jovic
  • Would the Giannis — where he laughs and eats chicken wings after a loss — sit well in the football world?
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a raw version every Friday over on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...