Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Deadline Day: Mbappe, Kessie, Tchouameni, Aubameyeng, Dembele, Lo Celso and more

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss,
- The Aubameyeng fiasco
- Auba vs Morata vs Luuk vs Memphis
- Ousmane Demebele situation
- Frank Kessie’s theoretical fit at Real Madrid
- Aurelien Tchouameni
- Kylian Mbappe
- Ilaix Moriba
- Daniel Wass
- Giovanni Lo Celso
- Bryan Gil
- Luka Jovic
- Would the Giannis — where he laughs and eats chicken wings after a loss — sit well in the football world?
- And more.
