Fede Valverde: “I have to stick my neck out, show why I am where I am”

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde, who is currently out on international duty with Uruguay, spoke to the press today. Valverde played an important part in Uruguay’s big win over Paraguay, and his team plays against tomorrow night vs Venezuela.

“I have to try to contribute my role, be more of a protagonist,” Valverde said of his responsibility for Uruguay. “These are key moments and I have to stick my neck out, show why I am where I am, I play for Real Madrid for a reason.”

Valverde has had a good resurgence of late with Real Madrid, which our chief editor Kiyan Sobhani wrote about recently here. Valverde has also played well with his national team, where he assumes more of a leadership role as a key component of Uruguay’s midfield — something he can’t currently have in Real Madrid because of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos’s stranglehold in the midfield.

Uruguay’s game tomorrow night is at 6pm EST. Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s Brazilian players will play against Paraguay at 730 pm EST.