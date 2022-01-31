Zidane set to become a grandfather as eldest son announces girlfriend’s pregnancy

Former Real Madrid manager and club legend Zinedine Zidane will start a new chapter in his post-managerial life as he is set to become a grandfather, according to MARCA.

Zidane’s eldest son, Enzo announced via social media that he and his girlfriend, Venezuelan model Karen Goncalves, are expecting their first child. This will also be Zidane’s first grandchild, who is set to turn 50 prior to the birth.

Enzo currently plays for Ligue 2 club Rodez. He spent his youth career with the Real Madrid youth academy and was named a vice-captain for Castilla in 2015. He has since bounced around the Iberian Peninsula playing for clubs in Spain, Portugal and now France.

Zidane departed Real Madrid last summer after spending two separate terms with the club as manager. He spent a total of five seasons at the helm of Los Blancos where he won two La Liga titles and three straight Champions League trophies.

He and his family begin a new and exciting chapter away from football. Congratulations to the entire Zidane family.