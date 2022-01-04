Erling Haaland sets date for final decision on his future

The next club to acquire the world class services of Erling Haaland could be unveiled sooner than expected. According to a report from MARCA, Haaland wants to finalize his future by January 31st. Real Madrid and Barcelona are currently favorites to land the striker, but all of Europe’s top teams will be after his services including: PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea. Haaland has asked Raiola to finalize the agreement with a club and Dortmund want to begin planning without Haaland.

The total transfer package for Haaland could be in excess of €200 million when annual salary, agent fee, family bonuses, and the €75 million release clause are factored together. Some reports have indicated that Raiola will demand a gross salary of €50 million — something that would rule out a move to most clubs including Real Madrid and Barcelona — but that could just be a starting ploy for negotiations.

It could end up being a very busy January for Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez, and the top executives at Real Madrid working to secure the deal. Along with Haaland, Real Madrid will look to put the final touches on the Mbappe paperwork. The hope will be to secure the Frenchman’s signing after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash with PSG. If both generational talents are convinced of the project, then Real Madrid will have built one of the most fearsome attacks in world football ahead of the 2022-2023 season and the donning of the new Santiago Bernabeu.