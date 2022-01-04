Real Madrid no longer contemplate signing of Rudiger — report

Another report today confirmed what we’ve been hearing for several days now: Real Madrid no longer contemplate the signing of Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger.

La Sexta’s Jose Luis Sanchez, usually reliable, confirmed today on El Chiringuito that Rudiger is no longer on Real Madrid’s priority list.

Rudiger, who turns into a free agent at the end of the season, was initially considered a valuable addition to the squad on a free signing. He is experienced and had a really good year at Chelsea last season.

However, Rudiger’s demands are outlandish given that Real Madrid already have two capable starting center-backs they’re happy with in Eder Militao and David Alaba.

Rudiger currently makes around 100, 000 base salary at Chelsea. His reported demands are around 230, 000. That’s a lot of money towards a player who likely won’t be a starter.