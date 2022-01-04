Santiago Cañizares speaks on an image that caught his eye from the Militao mistake

Eder Militao’s mistake from yesterday’s Getafe loss has made the rounds an infinite amount of times by now. As Kiyan Sobhani wrote about in his latest column for Managing Madrid, that blip isn’t enough to make us forget how great of a season he’s had so far, and hopefully won’t be something that needs to be dwelt on for too long.

However, it did cost Real Madrid points. But it was a symptom of a really bad, lethargic performance from the whole team after the new year.

Former Real Madrid and Valencia goalkeeper Santiago Cañizares spoke about the game for Radio Marca today and echoed Ancelotti’s sentiments that the team was on ‘vacation’.

“I agree with what Ancelotti said at the press conference,” Cañizares said. “Real Madrid seemed to be still on vacation. An image caught my attention where after Militao’s mistake, Casemiro looks at him and laughs. That speaks of the carelessness with which they faced the match, I also think the team missed Vinicius.”

Certainly the reaction of Militao, as Matt Wiltse pointed out on last night’s podcast, was an equal or greater concern than the mistake itself.

Either way, we hope the team can bounce back from a brutal loss as soon as possible.