WATCH: Discussion: What could Ancelotti have done differently against Getafe?

Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss. Let us know your thoughts too.

By Managing Madrid
Getafe CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Here is a brief clip (if you consider 20 minutes or so brief) from last night’s post-game podcast, where Kiyan Sobhani and and Matt Wiltse broke down the loss against Getafe.

The full episode (audio only), is nearly 2 hours, and can be found here.

In the video below, the guys discuss:

  • What Vinicius Jr would have helped with
  • What Carlo Ancelotti could’ve done differently
  • The case for more trust in Peter Federico
  • A hail mary: Would Dani Ceballos have made an impact?
  • And more

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

