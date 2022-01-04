Open Thread: January 4, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Preparations continue for the opening game of the Copa Del Rey.

In La Liga, no more room for error as Sevilla cut Madrid’s lead atop the table to 5 points with a game in hand.

We could have a Haaland decision soon.

As reported by Matt Wiltse, Haaland wants to finalize his future by January 31st and has asked Raiola to finalize the agreement with a club as Dortmund want to begin planning without Haaland.

| @marca new cover: "Imminent decision"



• Haaland wants to know his future before January 31. Real Madrid and Barcelona are leading the race to sign him. pic.twitter.com/t7WAD1XXhm — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) January 3, 2022

Remember Fabio Coentrao?

Well he’s now a full time fisherman on his own vessel. Coentrao bought his first fishing boat during his playing days and now reportedly owns a fleet. Coentrao opened up on his new career path as he spoke to ‘Empower Brands’s YouTube channel.

‘Life in the sea is not a shame, as many people think,’ he said. ‘It is a job like any other. Not only that, the sea is beautiful and we need it. People who love the sea and who want to experience the sea need to follow their dream’. Good for him.

ICYMI: Santiago Cañizares speaks on an image that caught his eye from the Militao mistake.

In this article, former Real Madrid and Valencia goalkeeper Santiago Cañizares spoke about the game for Radio Marca today and echoed Ancelotti’s sentiments that the team was on ‘vacation’.