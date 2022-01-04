Real Madrid offer €50 million to sign Mbappe this winter -report

Real Madrid have offered €50 million to sign French striker Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain in the winter transfer window, according to Italian agent Giovanni Branchini, who talked in an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport.

“It’s up to PSG now. Real Madrid want to sign Mbappe now and have offered €50 million, I don’t know what will happen but it seems to me that Florentino Perez’s offer deserves attention as it would bring stability to the whole system. At the end of the day, it’d be a pity to see a player of Mbappe’s caliber leaving his club as a free agent,” he said.

PSG will likely decide to keep Mbappe no matter what Real Madrid offer this winter, though. The French club turned down €220 million last summer and they proved that money is not something they pay attention to. Furthermore, the two clubs will meet in the Champions League’s Round of 16, so selling Mbappe now would give Madrid and advantage in that tie.