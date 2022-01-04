Carvajal, Benzema, Bale, Modric, Mendy, Courtois all omitted from today’s training with the group

This morning at Valbebeas, Real Madrid held their final training session before getting set to start their 2021 - 2022 Copa del Rey campaign — a round-of-32 clash vs Alcoyano tomorrow night (930pm CET, Municipal Field El Collao) in Alicante.

READ: Carlo Ancelotti’s pre-game quotes from his press conference after today’s training session.

Today’s session started with warm-ups followed by physical and tactical drills, before concluding with scrimmages on smaller parts of the field.

Six players trained on their own indoors: Dani Carvajal, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Ferland Mendy, Thibaut Courtois. Courtois — the only one of those names who is being rested without any physical problems, was not going to play this game, with Ancelotti confirming today that Andriy Lunin will be the only planned rotation. Benzema, Modric, and Mendy all have some niggles stemming from the Getafe game. Carvajal and Bale are still recovering from their respective injuries; while Luka Jovic and Vinicius Jr have not yet rejoined the team due to COVID-19 protocols — though Vinicius should return this week.