Real Madrid announce squad for Copa del Rey match against Alcoyano

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s match against Alcoyano, the first leg of the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Fuidias and Diego.

Defenders: E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and Rafa Marín.

Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga and Peter.

Forwards: Hazard, Asensio, Rodrygo and Mariano.

Key players like Courtois, Modric, Mendy or Benzema will rotate in this game and coach Carlo Ancelotti will therefore have to trust some of his reserves in this match. However, it looks like the Italian coach is not planning as many rotations as some fans and analysts expected.

Camavinga, Valverde, Vallejo or Nacho were all expected to start, but the Italian coach might want to deploy as many starters as possible in order to clinch their presence in the next round of the competition. Madrid need to bounce back from the loss against Getafe.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/05/2022

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: El Collao, Alcoy, Spain.

Available TV: Telecinco, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.