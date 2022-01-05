Managing Madrid Podcast: Would we sign Mbappe now? Plus: Reguilon, Chust; Hypothetical Odegaard / Kovacic lineups

On this Patron-only, loan-tracker episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

- The absolutely wild Premier League schedule

- Sergio Reguilon vs Crystal Palace, Southampton, Watford

- Emerson Royal

- Martin Odegaard’s comeback

- Would Odegaard and Kovacic get minutes had they been with Real Madrid this season?

- Would we sign Kylian Mbappe now for 50m?

- And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)