Open Thread: January 5, 2022

Our Wednesday issue of the daily merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Copa Del Rey Matchday!!

Several big names like Modric, Benzema Courtois and Mendy have been rested for this clash while Vinicius, Bale, Jovic and Carvajal are not ready to rejoin the squad as yet. Highly rated Andriy Lunin will get the start as should Mariano, Camavinga, Valverde, Nacho and maybe even Vallejo.

A busy start to this month, meanwhile, will see Ancelotti’s side take on Valencia in the league on January 8 before tackling Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup on January 12, and the team will be desperate to bounce back from the loss at Getafe, which ended a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Here is the squad list.

PSG will never sell!!

It was reported yesterday that Los Blancos had offered PSG 50 million euros to sign Mbappe in the winter transfer window according to Italian agent Giovanni Branchini. However that report was quickly dismissed and it appears Real Madrid will address the issue only in March. Rumored contract details by Tomás González of ABC state that there will be a contract until 2028, with €21m net salary per season, a salary similar to what Cristiano Ronaldo received at the club. The player will receive a €40m signing on bonus spread between his family and agent.

Rudiger signing seems to be completely discarded for now.

Two factors probably contributed to this. One Alaba and Militao playing very well this season and secondly Rudiger’s demands for a 200,000 euro salary per week. Bit much to pay a backup that amount.

