Open Thread: January 5, 2022

Copa Del Rey Matchday!!

Several big names like Modric, Benzema Courtois and Mendy have been rested for this clash while Vinicius, Bale, Jovic and Carvajal are not ready to rejoin the squad as yet. Highly rated Andriy Lunin will get the start as should Mariano, Camavinga, Valverde, Nacho and maybe even Vallejo.

A busy start to this month, meanwhile, will see Ancelotti’s side take on Valencia in the league on January 8 before tackling Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup on January 12, and the team will be desperate to bounce back from the loss at Getafe, which ended a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Here is the squad list.

PSG will never sell!!

It was reported yesterday that Los Blancos had offered PSG 50 million euros to sign Mbappe in the winter transfer window according to Italian agent Giovanni Branchini. However that report was quickly dismissed and it appears Real Madrid will address the issue only in March. Rumored contract details by Tomás González of ABC state that there will be a contract until 2028, with €21m net salary per season, a salary similar to what Cristiano Ronaldo received at the club. The player will receive a €40m signing on bonus spread between his family and agent.

| Mbappé is NOT going to come to Real Madrid in January. He will finish the season at PSG and will be at Real Madrid in June. PSG have already shown that they will never sell.@RMadridistaReal [ ] pic.twitter.com/c7UZOzNpzs — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) January 4, 2022

Rudiger signing seems to be completely discarded for now.

Two factors probably contributed to this. One Alaba and Militao playing very well this season and secondly Rudiger’s demands for a 200,000 euro salary per week. Bit much to pay a backup that amount.