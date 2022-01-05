Alcoyano vs Real Madrid, 2022 Copa del Rey: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit El Collao after being eliminated from the Copa del Rey in this very same stadium just a year ago. Then, Los Blancos managed to score the opening goal but Alcoyano turned things around and won 2-1.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will make some rotations but don’t expect a starting lineup full of canteranos and reserves.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Vazquez, Nacho, Alaba, Marcelo, Casemiro, Valverde, Camavinga, Asensio, Rodrygo, Mariano.

Alcoyano predicted XI: Jose Juan, Lillo, Blanco, Primi, Carbonell, Juanan, Imanol, Anton, Andi, Mourad, Jona.

Asensio and Rodrygo will likely be given another chance to make an impact after their discouraging display against Getafe, where both of them showed an evident lack of aggression. Mariano will replace Benzema upfront as Luka Jovic is still out with Covid-19. This could be a good game for Mariano, who always battles hard against the opposition’s defensive line. Plus, Lunin will play his first official game for Real Madrid in a year.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/05/2022

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: El Collao, Alcoy, Spain.

Available TV: Telecinco, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

