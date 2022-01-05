CONFIRMED lineups: Alcoyano vs Real Madrid, 2022 Copa del Rey

Real Madrid have confirmed their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Nacho, Alaba, Militao, Marcelo, Casemiro, Valverde, Camavinga, Hazard, Rodrygo, Mariano.

Alcoyano starting XI (TBC): Jose Juan, Lillo, Blanco, Primi, Carbonell, Juanan, Imanol, Anton, Andi, Mourad, Jona.

Real Madrid’s reserves couldn’t handle Alcoyano a year ago and now it’s time for them to show that they are still better than a Segunda Division B team. The Copa del Rey is never a priority for Madrid but now they have to bounce back from the loss against Getafe.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/05/2022

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: El Collao, Alcoy, Spain.

Available TV: Telecinco, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

