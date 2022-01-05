 clock menu more-arrow no yes

CONFIRMED lineups: Alcoyano vs Real Madrid, 2022 Copa del Rey

All set for the first match of 2022’s edition of the Copa del Rey.

By Lucas Navarrete
Getafe CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid have confirmed their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Nacho, Alaba, Militao, Marcelo, Casemiro, Valverde, Camavinga, Hazard, Rodrygo, Mariano.

Alcoyano starting XI (TBC): Jose Juan, Lillo, Blanco, Primi, Carbonell, Juanan, Imanol, Anton, Andi, Mourad, Jona.

Real Madrid’s reserves couldn’t handle Alcoyano a year ago and now it’s time for them to show that they are still better than a Segunda Division B team. The Copa del Rey is never a priority for Madrid but now they have to bounce back from the loss against Getafe.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/05/2022

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: El Collao, Alcoy, Spain.

Available TV: Telecinco, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

