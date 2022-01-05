Alcoyano goalkeeper Juan: “My kids have asked the Three Kings to beat Real Madrid”

Alcoyano goalkeeper Jose Juan talked about the special meaning matching up with Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey has in an interview with MARCA.

“What’s happening to us is incredible. That we play Real Madrid after eliminating him last year is a very nice thing. Now it’s time to enjoy it.”

“In football it is not always one more. Anything can happen. On December 31st I turned 42 years old. It would be a great gift to go through the round. My children will go to the Parade and then to the stadium, they have asked the Three Kings to eliminate Real Madrid.”

These two clubs faced each other in the Copa del Rey back in 2021. Juan was asked if Real Madrid are afraid this time around knowing how Alcoyano slayed the giant last season.

“Man... Fear no. Respect. They are champions of everything. They have Ballon d’Or, it’s a team, but they have respect. We know that they are a team and it will be very complicated. We go with our weapons: work and enthusiasm.”

“A tie like that happens rarely. Last season we couldn’t see the fans at El Collao, so this year I’m happy for them. In addition, in these matches one motivates oneself. You have to know how to control that excess motivation and in the end it is to enjoy the game.”

The 2022 rematch between Real Madrid and Alcoyano takes place at El Collao Wednesday evening.