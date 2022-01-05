 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Real Madrid Femenino vs. Atlético Madrid Postponed

The match has been due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Real Madrid Femenino players and staff.

By Grant Little
Real Madrid v Sporting de Huelva - Primera Division Femenina Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The Judge of Competition announced today that Real Madrid Femenino’s matchday 16 game against Atlético Madrid has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Las Blancas camp.

The match was scheduled for this Sunday, January 9 but will now be rescheduled at a later date. The Judge of Competition said that the goal is to reschedule the match on a new date that is as close to the original date as possible.

Mayca Jiménez Durillo of Diario AS reported yesterday there were 10 positive COVID-19 cases between the players and coaching staff of Real Madrid Femenino. She also reported that some of these cases would have been detected before returning from vacation and that there is no word as to whether the outbreak reached the team in Madrid.

The club has not communicated who has or has not tested positive for COVID-19 and likely won’t release that information.

