Real Madrid Femenino vs. Atlético Madrid Postponed

The Judge of Competition announced today that Real Madrid Femenino’s matchday 16 game against Atlético Madrid has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Las Blancas camp.

The match was scheduled for this Sunday, January 9 but will now be rescheduled at a later date. The Judge of Competition said that the goal is to reschedule the match on a new date that is as close to the original date as possible.

Mayca Jiménez Durillo of Diario AS reported yesterday there were 10 positive COVID-19 cases between the players and coaching staff of Real Madrid Femenino. She also reported that some of these cases would have been detected before returning from vacation and that there is no word as to whether the outbreak reached the team in Madrid.

Son 10 casos entre cuerpo técnico y jugadoras. Algunos de ellos se habrían notificado antes de volver de vacaciones. Ahora queda saber si podrían llegar esos casos al partido.



El club no suele comunicar las bajas, así que habrá que esperar a la convocatoria… https://t.co/f4ZxpH0m4J — Mayca Jiménez Durillo (@Mayca_Jimenez) January 4, 2022

The club has not communicated who has or has not tested positive for COVID-19 and likely won’t release that information.