Real Madrid Discard Haaland Transfer until 2023—Report

Real Madrid will not attempt to sign Erling Haaland this summer, according to a report from Tomas Gonzalez Martin of ABC. The club plan to focus all of their attention on the Kylian Mbappe signing, a transfer that has been years in the making, and would only sign Erling Haaland if he stayed at Borussia Dortmund for another season. In 2023, Karim Benzema’s contract expires and the Norwegian would have an open spot available to occupy in the attack.

The club currently believes that it would be too difficult to incorporate Haaland into the side, given the importance of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian would likely become the odd man out and the club do not want to slow down Vinicius Junior’s rapid progression. According to the same report from ABC, Florentino Perez wants to give Kylian Mbappe the protagonist role he yearns for and the prominence his transfer deserves.

Borussia Dortmund have expressed their desire to have Haaland continue for one more season, but whether Raiola and the player himself feel that is in their best interest is still to be decided. The Norwegian is expected to make a decision this month regarding his future. If Haaland truly wants to play for Real Madrid at all costs, then another season in Germany may be the only option.