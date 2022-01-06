 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Managing Madrid Podcast: Alcoyano Post-game shenanigans

Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse break down a forgettable game

By Kiyan Sobhani and Matt_Wiltse
/ new
Alcoyano v Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey Photo by Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by The Guild. — proud sponsors of the Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour!

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

  • Alcoyano’s press
  • The performances of Casemiro, Marcelo, Fede Valverde, Eden Hazard
  • The burden on Eduardo Camavinga
  • Should we have seen Antonio Blanco, Sergio Arribas, Peter?
  • Should Isco / Ceballos have started?
  • Andriy Lunin’s performance
  • Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes
  • The hilariousness of the last two goals
  • And more

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Miami, January

London, February

Washington DC, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...