Managing Madrid Podcast: Alcoyano Post-game shenanigans

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Alcoyano’s press

The performances of Casemiro, Marcelo, Fede Valverde, Eden Hazard

The burden on Eduardo Camavinga

Should we have seen Antonio Blanco, Sergio Arribas, Peter?

Should Isco / Ceballos have started?

Andriy Lunin’s performance

Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes

The hilariousness of the last two goals

And more

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)