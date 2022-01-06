Open Thread: January 6, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Los Blancos get the job done.

A Militao bullet header, an Asensio deflected goal and an own goal helped Los Blancos progress in the Copa Del Rey and banish the ghosts from a year ago. It wasn’t pretty but it was enough and now attention turns back to La Liga once again. The game was covered in the immediate reaction, 3 answers and 3 questions and player ratings articles as well as the Managing Madrid podcast. In his post game press conference, Ancelotti made an interesting comment regarding Lunin. We shall see Carlo. We shall see. Anyway congratulations to the goalkeeper on his first official win as a starter with Los Blancos.

| Ancelotti: "I didn't say Lunin will play all the Copa games. He can play in La Liga too." #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 5, 2022

Does discarding the Haaland transfer until 2023 make sense?

It doesn’t to me, especially when he could go to our closest rivals or another major Champions League competitor. Matt Wiltse’s article broke the news yesterday. Have your say in the poll below Madridistas.

| Sebastien Kehl (BVB director): "We will sit down with Erling Haaland and his team in the next few weeks and discuss his situation intensively. It would be good if the decision doesn't drag on forever." @swearimnotpaul #rmalive pic.twitter.com/KRrzSqyqfX — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 5, 2022

Under the radar transfer rumors.

Really don’t know what to make of this.

| Miguel Gutiérrez will join Granada on loan without option to buy. Antonio Blanco will also join Getafe on loan. @MarioCortegana #rmalive pic.twitter.com/QNXInuKN9t — Madrid Zone (@TheRMadridZone) January 4, 2022

In case ya’ll haven’t been keeping track.

We got Valencia next and then Barca in the Supercup to be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There is no such thing as a friendly Clasico.