Managing Madrid Podcast: The Hazard / Isco / Florentino Mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid (mailbag) podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

- Will Vinicius Jr’s peak be better than Gareth Bale’s?

- BBC / MSN vs VHM

- Will Cristiano Ronaldo’s UCL record ever be broken?

- How many Balon D’ors will Mbappe and Vinicius win

- Any chance Ferran Torres flops?

- Can Barcelona afford Erling Haaland?

- Florentino Perez’s legacy vs Santiago Bernabeu Yeste’s

- Should Isco get Eden Hazard’s minutes?

- Concerns attacking and defending set pieces

- What stars from the past would struggle today?

- Is Hazard the worst signing in Real Madrid history?

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Miami, January

London, February

Washington DC, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)