Open Thread: January 7, 2022

Reinforcements!! Preparations begin for Valencia.

| Modrić, Mendy and Vinicius are back with the team. ✅ pic.twitter.com/R69R7QTF62 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) January 6, 2022

The Dancing Feet of Karim.

Copa del Rey last-16 fate to be determined today.

The draw will take place at the Spanish Football Federation headquarters (12:30 CET). The other teams to have booked their places in the last 16 are: Espanyol, Real Sociedad, Mallorca, Valencia, Barcelona, Atlético Baleares, Betis and Rayo Vallecano, Girona, Cádiz, Sporting de Gijón, Sevilla, Athletic, Elche and Atlético.

Real Madrid’s last-16 tie will take place over a single game played on 19 or 20 January. Should they be paired against opposition from a lower tier, the fixture will be played away from home. If their opponents are a fellow top-flight side, the game will be hosted at the home ground of the first team drawn out of the pot.

Bit of controversy with Ceballos.

Before coming on against Alcoyano, Ceballos was seen being rude to Carlo Ancelotti. @ElGolazoDeGol pic.twitter.com/uClwTWGF1f — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) January 6, 2022

ICYMI: Alaba discusses his move to Spain and Real Madrid.

In this article by Robert Husby, the Real Madrid defender discusses some of the culture shock he has experienced.