Vinicius returns as Real Madrid begins preparations for Valencia

Vinicius Jr returned to Real Madrid training as the squad took part in morning training on Thursday, according to Realmadrid.com.

The 21-year-old Brazilian wonderkid returned after testing negative for COVID-19. He was unable to feature in the last two matches against Alcoyano and Getafe after testing positive. Alternatively, Luka Jovic tested for coronavirus on Thursday and will miss time.

The Real Madrid starters who started in the Copa del Rey match against Alcoyano reportedly took part in a recovery session during training. The remainder of the group, which included Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema, worked on various pressing and possession drills.

Gareth Bale, who remains sidelined, worked on the pitch alone. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said Bale “is not injured, but he is not well” several days ago. Dani Carvajal also trained alone during the morning session indoors.

Having Vinicius available for this weekend’s match is a big boost for Real Madrid, who haven’t looked great to start the new year. Saturday will be Real’s second match against Valencia this season after defeating them 2-1 at the Mestalla in September.