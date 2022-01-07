Real Madrid draw Elche in Copa del Rey Round of 16

Real Madrid have drawn Elche in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16. This will once again be a single-elimination game played at Elche’s Martinez Valero, so Ancelotti’s men will have to be careful.

While it’s clear that Madrid should once again have the edge and the tools to advance to the Quarterfinals, the Copa del Rey is always a surprising competition which proves year after year that the favorites need to play with intensity in order to go through.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti should still use this competition to make some rotations, given that Real Madrid’s schedule is going to get busier in the next few weeks, with the Spanish Supercup kicking off next week and the Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain set to be played next month. Veterans like Benzema, Modric or Kroos will still need to stay fresh and healthy for Madrid to have success this season, so Ancelotti will likely give them some rest.