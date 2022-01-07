Real Madrid Femenino draw FC Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Semifinals

Real Madrid Femenino will play FC Barcelona Femení in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals it was announced today. The draw was held at the Real Federación Española de Fútbol headquarters.

The Spanish Super Cup will be held at a single location from January 19th to the 23rd. Real Madrid and Barcelona will play in one semifinal and the winner will advance to play either Levante or Atlético de Madrid in the final on January 23.

Las Blancas have never taken part in the Spanish Super Cup but qualified for this year’s competition by finishing as runners-up in the 2020/21 Primera Iberdrola season. Last season, cross-town rivals Atlético de Madrid defeated Barcelona on penalties before dismantling Levante in the final to lift the cup.

Real Madrid Femenino have not played since their 3-0 victory against Sporting Huelva on December 22. Las Blancas returned from the holiday period and promptly had their derby against Atlético de Madrid postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Real Madrid camp. Las Blancas are scheduled to host UD Granadilla Tenerife on Wednesday, January 12.