Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Valencia

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s home match against Valencia, with Vinicius back after missing the last two games with Covid-19.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Diego.

Defenders: Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco and Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo.

Key starters Courtois, Mendy, Modric and Benzema are back. Coach Carlo Ancelotti decided to give them some rest and they missed Wednesday’s match against Alcoyano, so they should be fresh to make an impact.

Real Madrid need to make a statement after their recent loss to Getafe and Valencia are a tough opponent who have been competing for Europa League spots so far this season. Former Getafe coach Jose Bordalas has done a good work and Valencia are a solid defensive team, so Real Madrid should expect them to sit back and wait for counterattacking chances.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/08/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

