Carvajal trains with team, aiming for return against Barcelona

Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal trained with the team on Friday signaling a return to the pitch shortly.

While he did not complete the entire training session with the squad, Carvajal is reportedly in the last stage of recovering from a muscle injury, according to MARCA. He is reportedly aiming to return for the Supercopa match against Barcelona next Wednesday. The injury has kept the 29-year-old out since December.

Carvajal took part in Thursday morning’s training, however he completed the session indoors alone. Vinicius also returned to training Thursday and is listed in the squad to face Valencia at home on Saturday.

With Carvajal set to miss Saturday’s match, he will not be alone as Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale and Mariano will all be absent against Valencia. Jovic is dealing with a positive COVID-19 test while Mariano is injured, and Bale is not yet fully recovered.

It's not a guarantee Carvajal returns next week, but training with the squad even for part of the session is a major step in the right direction towards a recovery and comeback.