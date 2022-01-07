Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid’s UCL DNA; Coutinho’s loan; Bale’s retirement?

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- Real Madrid’s ability to turn it on when it matters in the Champions League, with special emphasis on the 1999 - 2000 season

- Coutinho’s loan move to Aston Villa

- Neto’s salary

- Alvaro Cervera’s quote about the new Copa del Rey format

- Gareth Bale’s reported retirement

- And more.

