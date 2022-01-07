Dortmund CEO on Haaland: “It will be difficult to retain him”

Borussia Dortmund CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, spoke publicly today about the Erling Haaland situation in an interview with German publication Der Spiegel. In it, Watzke discussed the Norwegian star’s fate this winter and summer.

“Who would give one of the best strikers in Europe in the winter market if he didn’t have to?” Watzke said of the rumours of Haaland being sold in January. “He will not leave in January. Borussia Dortmund is still around in three competitions and in them we want to compete with the best possible team.“

Watzke, however, was less optimistic about keeping Haaland in the summer.

“Of course it will be difficult to retain him,” Watzke said. “However, we want to and we will try,”

SPORT Bild, another Germany publication that also published Watzke’s words, added even further context to it today, as they reiterated some previous reports: Haaland only wants to go to Real Madrid. That’s his number one priority.