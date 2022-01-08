Real Madrid vs Valencia, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Valencia in what will likely be a tough home game for Los Blancos. Ancelotti’s men are trying to recover the momentum they had before the Christmas break, given that they lost some of it during last weekend’s discouraging loss to Getafe.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Valencia predicted XI: Cillessen, Thierry, Alderete, Diakhaby, Gaya, Guillamon, Wass, Cheryshev, Helder, Guedes, Gomez.

Vinicius will almost certainly return to the starting lineup after missing the last two games, while players like Courtois, Mendy, Modric and Benzema will also be back and should be fresh given that they rested when the rest of the team was facing Alcoyano.

As always, the big question mark will be who starts on the right wing. Asensio and Rodrygo have started the year 2022 quite slowly but the Spanish attacker could have the edge even after his poor performance against Getafe a week ago.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/08/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.