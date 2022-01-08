Real Madrid vs Valencia 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid should not expect an easy game when Valencia visit the Santiago Bernabeu tonight. Los Blancos earned a very late win on their away match against Bordalas’ team last September and Valencia have been tough to beat so far this season.

Carlo Ancelotti and his men were defeated by Getafe in pretty discouraging fashion just a week ago, so it’s now time for Madrid to regain some of the momentum lost before travelling to Saudi Arabia to play the Spanish Supercup.

Madrid still have the lead in the table but they must keep their foot on the throttle to keep it that way when the Champions League’s Round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain kicks off, as those two games will definitely gather most of the attention.

Vinicius is back with the team and his presence should definitely be a much-needed spark for the team’s offense, who struggled against Getafe’s low block a week ago.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/08/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.