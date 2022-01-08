CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Valencia, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Valencia.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Valencia starting XI (TBC): Cillessen, Thierry, Alderete, Diakhaby, Gaya, Guillamon, Wass, Cheryshev, Helder, Guedes, Gomez.

Vinicius returns to the starting lineup in what will be his first match after the break. Real Madrid have struggled offensively without him, so his presence should help the team against a solid defensive team like Valencia, who already gave Madrid trouble when the two teams met last September. Madrid won that game with two late goals.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/08/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

