Real Madrid’s chief of security leaves the club after 24 years of service

For 24 years, Julio Sendal headed the security at Real Madrid. Over the years, he formed excellent relationships with the players, guarded galactico signings, protected the staff, and had to manage and deal with delicate matters — not least a bomb threat at the Santiago Bernabeu in a Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad clash in 2005 when Sendal had to manage the evacuation of the stadium. Sendal also played an important part in dismantling the Ultra Sur group.

Sendal, who arrived with Lorenzo Sanz, now says goodbye as he finally ends his term.

Real Madrid will replace Sendal with Jose Antonio Mellado, a retired Civil Guard, who also formerly headed the Department of International Cooperation of the Headquarters of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard. That’s a mouthful, but, to simplify, Mellado is extremely qualified.

Real Madrid honoured Sendal in a small ceremony earlier. Marcelo and Carlo Ancelotti were particularly close with him.