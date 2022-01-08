Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 4 - 1 Valencia

After a disappointing 0-1 loss against Getafe last week-only the second loss of the league season- Real Madrid looked to recover a bit against a tough Valencia defensive block.

Ancelotti rested several key players in the midweek Copa game against Alcoyano, so Courtois, Mendy, Modrić, and Benzema all had a full week of rest ahead of this Valencia tie. Other than the absence of Dani Carvajal, Ancelotti could field his strongest starting XI for this game.

Valencia and their deeper block proved to be a struggle for Real, an issues Los Blancos have had for a while. Valencia coach Bordalás setup a block that alternated a lot between a 4-4-2 and 4-5-1 depending on the position of Yunus Musah.

For the first half hour, Real Madrid couldn't create chances consistently, with the team not being able to reach Vinicius easily. Towards the end of the half, however, Mendy shifted more towards the wing and gave Vinicius more room to play inside while the mobility of Asensio and Modrić helped the attack flow better too. Ultimately though, Real scored when Casemiro stole the ball and was fouled in the box, leading to a penalty kick scored by Benzema.

Valencia broke down entirely in the second half. Their defensive block lost compactness while Vinicius and Asensio continued to find openings behind their defensive line. Vinicius' determination led to a wondergoal early in the second half and Valencia couldn't come back from that. Another Asensio run and shot led to Vinicius' second goal. Substitutions couldn't really change the game state at this point. Towards the end of the game, Benzema got another goal with an excellent turn inside the box.

All in all, a top performance from Real's front three killed the game and overcame the Valencian wall. Stay tuned for the player ratings, podcast, and more!