Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid blow Valencia away 4 - 1 in Vinicius’s return

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, and Om Arvind discuss:

Valencia’s shocking performance

Marco Asensio’s performance

What’s his role exactly?

Best player comp?

Luka Modric’s performance

How to juggle Modric and Karim Benzema’s contracts to end their careers

Toni Kroos’s performance

Best way to defeat Real Madrid

David Alaba and Eder Militao

Vinicius Jr’s performance

Ferland Mendy’s performance

Casemiro’s performance

Was it a penalty?

The greatness of Vinicius’s first goal

Where does Vinicius rank among the most entertaining Real Madrid players of the past 30 years?

Carlo Ancelotti’s subs

Eduardo Camavinga’s role as the 6

Dani Ceballos’s cameo

And more.

