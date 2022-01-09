Vinicius Jr: “Playing for Madrid is a dream for me, I want to to be here for many years”

Real Madrid’s Brazilian superstar, who made his emphatic return today, scoring a brace in a 4 - 1 win over Valencia at the Bernabeu, spoke to the media after the game on Saturday night.

“We have played very well,” Vinicius said. “We have to continue in this vein to win great things this season. If Casemiro, Modric and Kroos play as they have done today, we will win.”

Vinicius was also asked about Real Madrid’s controversial penalty in the first half, as well as the Brazilian’s potential contract renewal with Real Madrid.

“The penalty? The referee is there to whistle,” Vinicius said. “Inside the field I think it is ... but I have not seen it on video.

”Playing for Madrid is a dream for me, I want to to be here for many years.“

Vinicius had a highly influential game for Real Madrid on the left hand side, and provided offensive production that the club sorely missed without him in prior games.