Gaya: “We have all seen it and from our point of view it was not a penalty”

Valencia left-back Jose Gaya, who had a rough time dealing with Marco Asensio, Luka Modric, and Lucas Vazquez on his wing, spoke to the TV crew pitchside at the Bernabeu after his side’s 4 - 1 defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday night. Gaya, like his manager Bordalas, said that Real Madrid’s controversial penalty shouldn’t have taken place, but that it wasn’t an excuse for his team’s poor performance.

“Everyone has seen it, it is very clear that it is Casemiro who hits Alderete from behind,” Gaya explained. “But we are not going to make excuses, when they put four against us, you cannot make excuses.”

Gaya also said that his team collapsed in the second half, and that their defense continues to be a worrying trend.

“In the second halifax they hit us,” Gaya said. “We fell apart and then the third came. We continue with the same trend of conceding a lot at the back and we have to cut that bleeding because there are many goals against us.”