Vinicius: “I want to be like the Real Madrid legends who are playing with me now”

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior scored a brace in his return to the team, having missed the last two games with Covid-19. Vinicius didn’t skip a beat and was great from the get go, and later he talked to the press and reviewed his performance and the team’s encouraging 4-1 win against Valencia.

“It was a great game from the start. We have to continue in the same way. Today we played really well and we have to keep going so we can win big things this season. I’m really pleased to be back so I can score goals, I hadn’t scored in four games,” he said.

Vinicius was asked about his form and how big of an impact he always makes for the team. Real Madrid struggled without him for the last two games and the Brazilian winger definitely improved the team’s offense.

“I have to keep working hard and improving to achieve great things this season and for many years to come at Madrid. I’ll always give my all to help the team. It’s a tremendous joy to be experiencing this at Madrid. It’s a dream for me to play at the Bernabéu with the people shouting my name and I want to be able to experience this for a long time to be like the club legends who are playing with me and who help me stay at the top of my game. I’ve trained every day to make it today and the confidence that everyone is giving me is so important to me,” he explained.

Vinicius concluded his interview by talking about the controversial penalty called on Valencia, which ended in Real Madrid scoring their opening goal.

“On the pitch, I felt like it was a penalty but I haven’t seen a replay. The referee is there to make decisions and he gave one to us and one to them. It’s to be expected we might have a bad game or play poorly but we have to be strong because that’s the beauty of football and every three days we get the chance to put it right. We did that today and we remain top of LaLiga,” he said.