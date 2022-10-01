Unblemished : 1 October 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Gearing up for another 3 points

Fede’s analysis

| Fede Valverde: "Madrid's midfielders? Each of us has good qualities, unique and different. Toni can bring calm with the ball. Luka has that magic pass we need. I can bring energy, speed and power. Tchouameni can defend. We all contribute." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 30, 2022

We need to get this guy on MM ASAP. Interesting to see what comes to mind when he things of his fellow midfielders. He’s not wrong, the unique blend of skills is obvious but there quite a lot of overlap as well.

RodryGoals

When you’re hot, you’re hot. Hopefully Rodrygo stays healthy this time and can ride this wave to the end of the season.

Carlo continues to rotate

❗️Luka Modrić wouldn't have played vs Osasuna and Shakhtar anyway, even if he wasn't injured. Ancelotti had already planned to let him rest in the next two games. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/HWKytpAmum — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 30, 2022

Ancelotti continues to enjoy having so many midfielders at his disposal. He can now rest his veteran midfielders with minimum fuss and not lose much quality on the pitch. Rotations are good and its wonderful to see Carlo embracing the practice even more.

The high cost of depth

Hazard may yet get more chances as Carlo continues to try and rehabilitate him. There is no doubt that Carlo has given the Belgian opportunities. It is hard to see Hazard being a key player even in terms of depth. We can always hope.

Fun and games

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll Karim says Rodrygo and Vinicius can win the pichichi. Who will be Real Madrid’s top scorer this season? Rodrygo

Karim

Vinicius

Fede vote view results 7% Rodrygo (5 votes)

49% Karim (33 votes)

40% Vinicius (27 votes)

2% Fede (2 votes) 67 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2