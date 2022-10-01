 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Unblemished : 1 October 2022

Saturday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Gearing up for another 3 points

Fede’s analysis

We need to get this guy on MM ASAP. Interesting to see what comes to mind when he things of his fellow midfielders. He’s not wrong, the unique blend of skills is obvious but there quite a lot of overlap as well.

RodryGoals

When you’re hot, you’re hot. Hopefully Rodrygo stays healthy this time and can ride this wave to the end of the season.

Carlo continues to rotate

Ancelotti continues to enjoy having so many midfielders at his disposal. He can now rest his veteran midfielders with minimum fuss and not lose much quality on the pitch. Rotations are good and its wonderful to see Carlo embracing the practice even more.

The high cost of depth

Hazard may yet get more chances as Carlo continues to try and rehabilitate him. There is no doubt that Carlo has given the Belgian opportunities. It is hard to see Hazard being a key player even in terms of depth. We can always hope.

Fun and games

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Karim says Rodrygo and Vinicius can win the pichichi. Who will be Real Madrid’s top scorer this season?

view results
  • 7%
    Rodrygo
    (5 votes)
  • 49%
    Karim
    (33 votes)
  • 40%
    Vinicius
    (27 votes)
  • 2%
    Fede
    (2 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Rudiger’s role

view results
  • 43%
    He should start
    (26 votes)
  • 43%
    He is great for depth
    (26 votes)
  • 13%
    He should be used in a back 3
    (8 votes)
60 votes total Vote Now

