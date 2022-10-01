Pablo Maffeo: “I think that everyone can have too many gestures and Vinicius has too many”

Mallorca right-back Pablo Maffeo, who recently had several 1v1 battles with Vinicius Jr in Real Madrid’s 4 - 1 win over Mallorca in September, gave a lengthy interview with Spanish media outlet Marca. In the interview, among many other subjects, the Spanish defender gave his thoughts about Vinicius’s “gestures”.

“The topic is already a bit tiresome because we inside the locker room do not talk about it,” Maffeo explained. “I think that everyone can have too many gestures and Vinicius has too many. I have also had too many sometimes. I think too much hype has been given to the topic.”

Maffeo did make an attempt to steer away from the subject initially, but ultimately did share an opinion that may add more fuel to the fire, as his teammate (and Mallorca captain) recently shared that Vinicius has been “disrespectful” with his behaviour.

Maffeo’s words did not exactly diffuse the situation.