Announcement: Live El Clasico Preview Podcast in Madrid, October 14th

Great news for those of you who live in Madrid or will be travelling to Madrid for El Clasico on October 16th! The Managing Madrid Podcast will be hosting a live preview show, in person, on October 14th. Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear will host the show, with other journalists in attendance as well. This is a great way to start your weekend if you’re in Madrid.

This event is completely free for Managing Madrid Patrons, so if you’re on the fence about joining Patreon, now is a good time to join. Early bird tickets to the event are $10, and prices go up to $20. Joining Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid is only $3 per month, so it’s a no-brainer, really. Once you join, we’ll provide you with the 100% discount code to join.

The podcast itself will be very interactive, and you’ll be able to meet other Madridistas in Madrid. The venue will be announced soon. We look forward to meeting you!