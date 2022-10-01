Osasuna coach Arrasate: “Ancelotti is a fantastic coach, an inspiration”

Osasuna coach Iagoba Arrasate talked in an interview with Diario AS to preview Sunday’s match between his team and Real Madrid. Arrasate praised his counterpart in Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti.

“Real Madrid have been doing a fine job so far, they have a fantastic coach who is not only a coach, he does everything well managing the dressing room too and that’s very important in big clubs. He’s an inspiration. The core of their team was already built but younger players came in and are contributing. They are in great form and right now they’re the favorites,” he said.

Arrasate went on and discussed Madrid’s most dangerous players.

“They’re a very solid team. Considering that Benzema has been injured lately, I think both Vinicius and Rodrygo are a step ahead of the others, especially in the offensive game,” he added.

Arrasate concluded his interview by admitting that it won’t be easy for Osasuna to get a good result at the Bernabeu.

“It will be very tough because we’re talking about a team that’s been built already and last year they won La Liga and the Champions League. They started the year playing really well, having won all their games and being able to play different styles. The only way we can get a good result is if we play at our best and complete a perfect performance. We are focused in doing that because otherwise we will not have a chance,” he said.