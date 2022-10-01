Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Osasuna

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s home match against Osasuna in the return of La Liga after a two-week FIFA break.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Cañizares.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Attackers: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Karim Benzema is back after missing the team’s last few games with the injury he picked up against Celtic. On the other hand, Luka Modric is out and will be out for the next couple of games after being injured during the break.

This match marks the start of a very busy schedule in European football, one which won’t stop until the very start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ancelotti will have to keep his roster fresh and ready to compete in every single game with the intensity needed to win.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/02/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

